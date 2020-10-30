Home

Richard Rathie STEWART Notice
STEWART, Richard Rathie. Peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Eversley Rest Care, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Janice. Much loved father and father-in- law of Vicky and the late Grant Whitaker, and Pauline. Loved grandad to Phillip, David and Leanne. Cherished brother to Ruth. A special thanks to the staff and team at Eversley Rest Care for all their ongoing care and support. In accordance with Richard's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Stewart family can be sent to PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2020
