STEWART, Richard Rathie. Peacefully on October 27, 2020 at Eversley Rest Care, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Janice. Much loved father and father-in- law of Vicky and the late Grant Whitaker, and Pauline. Loved grandad to Phillip, David and Leanne. Cherished brother to Ruth. A special thanks to the staff and team at Eversley Rest Care for all their ongoing care and support. In accordance with Richard's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Stewart family can be sent to PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2020