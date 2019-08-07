|
KIRBY, Richard Vaughan. Richard died peacefully after a short illness on Thursday August 1, 2019. Family was everything to him, and he was everything to his wife Jean, children and grandchildren. A family service has been held. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Neurological Foundation via www.neurological.org.nz. Thank you to all those who have been kind and supportive throughout Richard's illness and thereafter. Messages to the 'Kirby Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 7, 2019