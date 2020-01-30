Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Home of Compassion
2 Rhine Street
Island Bay
Rick John GRANT

GRANT, Rick John. On January 29, 2020 peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by loving family, aged 54 years. Loved partner, soulmate and best friend of Debbie for 32 amazing years. Dearly loved son of John and Jill Grant, and son-in- law of Joy (the Joyster) Jones. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Kathy and Dahl, Steve and Jane, Karen, Raelene and Phil, and Gavin. Fabulous uncle to Ryan, Laura, Finn, Alexandra, Annette, Haylee, Ken, Tim, Stacey, Micah, Campbell, Cameron, George, Olivia, Alex, Isaac, Jacob, Georgia, and Kashmira. In lieu for flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Foundation and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Rick's life will be held at The Home of Compassion, 2 Rhine Street, Island Bay, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2.00pm. A private service and cremation has been held. Messages to the Grant family may be sent to PO Box 24089 Manners Street, 6142. Gee & Hickton - FDANZ 04 566 3103 www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 30, 2020
