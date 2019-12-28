Home

Rita Alice (Mamz) (Finny) DICK

Rita Alice (Mamz) (Finny) DICK Notice
DICK, Rita Alice, (Finny) (Mamz). Peacefully at home on Thursday December 26, 2019. Loved wife of the late Tinny. Loved mother and mother in law to Dean, Jason and Annabel, Stephan, Lance and Philamena, Bobby, Corrie and Stacey. Much loved Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Rita will be held on her birthday, Sunday December 29 at 11am in The Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 28, 2019
