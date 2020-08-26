|
COWERN, Rita Ann. Peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home Feilding on Monday, August 24, 2020, 6 days shy of her 90th birthday. Much loved wife of the late Gordon. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beth, Gavin and Lorrae, Joanne and Alan McDougall, and Toni and Colin. A much loved Nana to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Messages to the Cowern family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Rita's life at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 26, 2020