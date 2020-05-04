|
COX, Rita Maud. Passed away peacefully aged 87 at the Hawkes Bay Hospital on Wednesday, April 30, 2020 after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, and adored mother of Joanne, Liza and Nicola. Rita was a keen tramper, conservationist and very active in the community particularly with the Royal Forest and Bird Society Protection Society and Red Cross. She will be much missed by her extended family and wide circle of friends. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at a later date. Email [email protected] to be notified of the details. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Royal Forest and Bird Society Protection Society via https:/ /www.forestandbird. org.nz/support-us/ donate-forest-bird Forever in our hearts.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 4, 2020