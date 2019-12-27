Home

Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
23 Puketapu Road
Taradale, Napier
Robbie CLARK

Robbie CLARK Notice
CLARK, Robbie. On December 23, 2019 at Gracelands, Hastings, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Petal. Loved father and father-in-law of Debbie and Ian, Carol and Dennis, Kim and Paul, Toni and David, Peter and Natisch. Loved Poppa of Jason and Emma, Katrina and Rob, Rebecca, Emily, Bruin, Scott and Trish, Nicole, Paige and Addison, and his great grandchildren Kyla, Zara, Belle, Piper, Archie, and Sam the dog. Cherished brother and brother- in-law of John, Don and Mary, Mollie, Reo and John, Bruce and Margaret, Judy and Owen, Glenys and Alex, Alistair and Jan. A special thanks to the team at Gracelands for their ongoing care and support. A service for Robbie will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 23 Puketapu Road, Taradale Napier on Monday December 30, 2019 at 11am. Messages to the Clark family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 27, 2019
