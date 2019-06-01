Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert JURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allen (Bob) JURY

Notice Condolences

Robert Allen (Bob) JURY Notice
JURY, Robert Allen (Bob). Passed away peacefully at Gladys Mary Resthome, on May 30, 2019. Aged 81. Loved husband of Heather. Much loved father of Donna and Caroline. Loved brother of Anne, Ray, Jene and Graham. Loved brother-in-law of Nola and David Joblin, Bertram and Rhona Lincoln, Barbara and Bill Kilmartin, Joan and Bernie Lee, Brian and Lesley Lincoln, Linda and Gary Harding, and Corrin Lincoln. Special Poppa of his 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Gladys Mary Resthome for all the care you gave Robert. A service for Robert will be he at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation. All tributes to Robert can be left via our website www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Jury Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices