JURY, Robert Allen (Bob). Passed away peacefully at Gladys Mary Resthome, on May 30, 2019. Aged 81. Loved husband of Heather. Much loved father of Donna and Caroline. Loved brother of Anne, Ray, Jene and Graham. Loved brother-in-law of Nola and David Joblin, Bertram and Rhona Lincoln, Barbara and Bill Kilmartin, Joan and Bernie Lee, Brian and Lesley Lincoln, Linda and Gary Harding, and Corrin Lincoln. Special Poppa of his 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Gladys Mary Resthome for all the care you gave Robert. A service for Robert will be he at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation. All tributes to Robert can be left via our website www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Jury Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 1, 2019