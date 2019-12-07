|
BOSTON, Robert (Bob). Passed away on December 2, 2019, peacefully at Bryant House. Aged 88 years. Loving husband of the late Joy for 53 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of David and Linda and Terry and Stephanie. Loved grandfather of Josh and Jody, Naomi and Chris, Sean and Vanessa, Jacob and Melanie, Nathan and Natalie, Anna and Mike. Loved great grandfather of Ben, Emma, Sam, Amelie, Mia, Fleur, Hayley, Olivia, Danielle, and Samantha. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Bryant House. A private service has taken place.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 7, 2019