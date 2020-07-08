|
|
WILLIAMS, Robert Bruce (Bob). 12.10.1939 - 06.07.2020 Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Fiona for 58 years, father and father-in- law of Denise and Chris, Michael and Rona, Sandra and Shane, David and Tracey. Much loved Grandfather to Brett, Cheye, Mitchell, Jayden, Joseph, Daniel, Shon, Ella, Elexsus, Elisana and to his nine great grandchildren. A special thank you for the support given to Bob and the family by Cranford Hospice and Healthcare. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1pm followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. A donation in Bob's memory to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service or via www.cranfordhospice.org.nz A tribute to Bob or a message to his family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 8, 2020