Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Drive
Porirua City, Wellington
04-237 4174
Robert Bruce (Bob) McCULLOUGH

Robert Bruce (Bob) McCULLOUGH Notice
McCULLOUGH, Robert Bruce (Bob). Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Hutt Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020, aged 76 years. Loved soul mate and best friend of Wendy. Most amazing Dad of Karen, David, and Sarah. Loved father- in-law of Matt, Rachel, and Hamish. Treasured Grandad of Charlotte, and Toby; Benjamin; Harry, Lily, and Pippa. Bob will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends. Special thanks for the care and support extended by Jo Williams and all the staff at Hutt Hospital. Due to the current circumstances, a private family farewell has been held. Messages can be sent to "The Family of Bob McCullough", c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240 or on Bob's tribute page at www. tributes.co.nz. Ninness Funeral Home Porirua (04) 237-4174 www.ninness.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 24, 2020
