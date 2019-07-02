|
|
COWAN, Robert (Bob). Peacefully on Thursday, June 28, 2019. Loved son of the late Jean and Neville Cowan. Brother of Wayn and Nigel and father of Robert (WA). At peace now after a long illness. Special thanks to the staff at Mary Doyle for their ongoing care and support. A service for Robert will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 1pm. Messages to the Cowan Family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2019