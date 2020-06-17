Home

Robert Dudley HAMPTON

Robert Dudley HAMPTON Notice
HAMPTON, Robert Dudley. Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Martha (nee Fergus). Cherished father of Paula Giddens, Turianne and Trevor Taurima, and Janneen Katherine Love. Fun loving granddad and great-grandad of Trevor, Flaun (deceased), Zad, Milissa, Amy, Jake and Elijah Nga Huia, Te Wairemana, Amaia and Maraea. Rob will lay at 690 Wakarara Road, Ongaonga. On Friday, June 19 at 10am, a service will be held to celebrate Rob's life. From there Rob will be taken to the Family Urupa at Kahungunu, where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Parkinsons NZ, or St John Ambulance. Messages to the Hampton Family, c/- PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 17, 2020
