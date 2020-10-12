|
BASSETT, Robert Edmund (Bob). Peacefully surrounded by his 2 guardian angels on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Waiapu House, Aged 73 years. Loved and cherished husband, best friend, motor homing buddy of Liz. Much loved Dad of Hannah and Nathan. Treasured Papa to Charlie and Poppa to Lily and Lachlan, and grandfather to Sarah and Ryan. Much loved brother and brother in law of Jim and Pam, Judy (deceased) and Ralph, Sally, Ann and Carne. Loved Bob of Josie, Steve, and Jonny. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Waiapu House for all their care and support. A service for Bob will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, October 14 at 1pm. In lieu of Flowers, Donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All Messages to the Bassett and Hone Family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2020