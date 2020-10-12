Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BASSETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edmund (Bob) BASSETT

Add a Memory
Robert Edmund (Bob) BASSETT Notice
BASSETT, Robert Edmund (Bob). Peacefully surrounded by his 2 guardian angels on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Waiapu House, Aged 73 years. Loved and cherished husband, best friend, motor homing buddy of Liz. Much loved Dad of Hannah and Nathan. Treasured Papa to Charlie and Poppa to Lily and Lachlan, and grandfather to Sarah and Ryan. Much loved brother and brother in law of Jim and Pam, Judy (deceased) and Ralph, Sally, Ann and Carne. Loved Bob of Josie, Steve, and Jonny. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Waiapu House for all their care and support. A service for Bob will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, October 14 at 1pm. In lieu of Flowers, Donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All Messages to the Bassett and Hone Family, C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -