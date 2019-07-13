|
FINDLAY, Robert Skins 1%er. Passed away with family by his side on July 10, 2019. Much loved husband of the late Jenny. Loved father of Crystal, and Dylan, and respected father-in-law of Daniel. Grandad to Lauchlan and Indiana. Loved little brother of Judy, Peter, and Gillian. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Skins life to be held in the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri on Thursday, July 18 at 12.00pm, followed by burial at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Findlay Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 13, 2019