FARQUHAR, Robert Frank (REA). Aged 91, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Husband and soul mate to Phyllis for over 60 years - no words can be found to describe your loss Frank. (As Dad always said he is waiting just around the corner). Deeply loved and cherished father to Sharon, Warren, Raewyn, Kevin and Stephen. Treasured Granddad to Phyllis, Ian, Katherine, Charmaine and Ryan. Respected and loved father-in-law to Bev, Sally, Steve, Claire, and Tania. The world is a little less without you Dad, you were always a gentleman and humble in how you walked each step. Your gardens always over flowed, your presence was strong and loving and yet gentle at the same time. We are not going to weep because it is over we are going to smile because it happened.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 22, 2020