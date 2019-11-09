|
JOHNSTONE, Robert Hugh (Robbie). 25.01.1940-06.11.2019. Adored husband of Sue for 57 years. Loved by his daughters Lisa, Vicki, and Sally, his three son-in-laws and six grandchildren. After three months of an aggressive brain tumour it was time for Robbie to sadly leave all those who loved him. A celebration of Robbie's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday November 11, 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at Hastings Cemetery, Orchard Road, Hastings. Messages to the 'Johnstone Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019