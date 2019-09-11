Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert ARTHUR-WORSOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James (Bob) ARTHUR-WORSOP

Add a Memory
Robert James (Bob) ARTHUR-WORSOP Notice
ARTHUR-WORSOP, Robert James (Bob). Gone with his Lord on September 10, 2019, with Patricia by his side. Beloved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Anna, Deane and Jenny, Craig and Leanne. Step-Dad to Michelle and Robin Perry, and David Carpenter. Loved Poppy Bob to Shayne, Jai, Tane, Chase, and Edyn. Much loved step-Grandad of Thomas and Alexandra Perry. Patricia and family would like to thank the district Nurses and Cranford Hospice where he spent his last days. God bless you all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. A celebration Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, 58 Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier on Friday, September 13 at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.