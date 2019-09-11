|
ARTHUR-WORSOP, Robert James (Bob). Gone with his Lord on September 10, 2019, with Patricia by his side. Beloved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Anna, Deane and Jenny, Craig and Leanne. Step-Dad to Michelle and Robin Perry, and David Carpenter. Loved Poppy Bob to Shayne, Jai, Tane, Chase, and Edyn. Much loved step-Grandad of Thomas and Alexandra Perry. Patricia and family would like to thank the district Nurses and Cranford Hospice where he spent his last days. God bless you all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated. A celebration Mass will be held in St Mary's Church, 58 Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier on Friday, September 13 at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 11, 2019