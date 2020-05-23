|
|
McGUIRE, Robert James (Bob). Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Cranford Hospice. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sylvia for 53 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Megan (Hamilton), Murray and Ainslie (Auckland), and Maria (Hamilton). Adored Grandad of Matthew and Hannah (Hamilton), and Alexander and Nicholas (Auckland). Rest in peace Steptoe In accordance with Bob's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Messages to the 'McGuire Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020