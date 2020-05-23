Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McGUIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James (Bob) McGUIRE

Add a Memory
Robert James (Bob) McGUIRE Notice
McGUIRE, Robert James (Bob). Passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at Cranford Hospice. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Sylvia for 53 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Megan (Hamilton), Murray and Ainslie (Auckland), and Maria (Hamilton). Adored Grandad of Matthew and Hannah (Hamilton), and Alexander and Nicholas (Auckland). Rest in peace Steptoe In accordance with Bob's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Messages to the 'McGuire Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -