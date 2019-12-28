Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-368 2954
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Harvey-Bowler Funeral Services Ltd
284 Oxford St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John LEWIS

Add a Memory
Robert John LEWIS Notice
LEWIS, Robert John. Of Levin, formerly Wellington, on December 22, 2019 at Horowhenua Health Centre, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of the late Mary and Wallace Lewis (Hastings). Loved brother of the late Maureen, Vivienne and Keith (Australia), Peter and Jenny (Australia), Greg (Levin), and Kevin (Hastings). Loved nephew of Patricia Forde (Hastings). Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and special uncle to Avatea. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street Levin, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Avenue Lawn Cemetery Levin. Messages to the Lewis family c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -