FARGHER, Robert Leslie (Rob). Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Time may have passed but you have not left our hearts. The time has now come to farewell Rob and celebrate his life. There will be a family service in the Rose Garden at the Hastings Cemetery at 2.00pm on Saturday, October 3, which will be followed by refreshments at 4.00pm at the East Pier Hotel, 50 Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, Napier. Sue and the family invite you to join them at East Pier in a casual format to share memories and honour the great man Rob was to so many of us. Messages to the Fargher Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2020