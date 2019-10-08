|
MATTHEWS, Robert (Bob). Passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Dilys. Father of Gwyneth, Ian and John (deceased) (Wales), Stephen, Lesley, Susan and Chris (New Zealand). Loved grandfather to many and will be deeply missed by all. A special thanks to Gracelands Resthome staff for their care. A service for Bob will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1pm. Messages to the Matthews family, C/O PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 8, 2019