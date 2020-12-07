|
MORI, Robert Patrick. Peacefully at home on December 3, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Kate and Mike Redman, Justine and Mike Meybaum, and the late David Gibson. Loved grandad of Andrew, and Claire Meybaum. A special thank you to the St John Ambulance Service, and Monique and Pauline for their support. In accordance with Robert's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Mori Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 7, 2020