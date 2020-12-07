Home

More Obituaries for Robert MORI
Robert Patrick MORI

Robert Patrick MORI Notice
MORI, Robert Patrick. Peacefully at home on December 3, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Kate and Mike Redman, Justine and Mike Meybaum, and the late David Gibson. Loved grandad of Andrew, and Claire Meybaum. A special thank you to the St John Ambulance Service, and Monique and Pauline for their support. In accordance with Robert's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the 'Mori Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 7, 2020
