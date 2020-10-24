|
HARRINGTON, Robert Randell (Bob) Ex Royal New Zealand Navy No. 5303 (WW2) Died October 17, 2020 at Hastings aged 98 years after short illness. Loved husband of the late June (nee Smith), father and father-in-law of Wayne and Seline (Australia), the late David and Tan (Thailand), Michael and Awhia, Warren and Gaylene, the late Elizabeth and Paul Simpson, Gayle and Glyn Jones, Peter and Melissa (Australia), Kathryn and Tony Reeves and Garry. Loving and much loved grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 32. He was much loved and will be sadly missed but never forgotten. A family service was held on Thursday October 22, 2020.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 24, 2020