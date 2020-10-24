Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HARRINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Randell (Bob) HARRINGTON

Add a Memory
Robert Randell (Bob) HARRINGTON Notice
HARRINGTON, Robert Randell (Bob) Ex Royal New Zealand Navy No. 5303 (WW2) Died October 17, 2020 at Hastings aged 98 years after short illness. Loved husband of the late June (nee Smith), father and father-in-law of Wayne and Seline (Australia), the late David and Tan (Thailand), Michael and Awhia, Warren and Gaylene, the late Elizabeth and Paul Simpson, Gayle and Glyn Jones, Peter and Melissa (Australia), Kathryn and Tony Reeves and Garry. Loving and much loved grandfather of 15 and great grandfather of 32. He was much loved and will be sadly missed but never forgotten. A family service was held on Thursday October 22, 2020.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -