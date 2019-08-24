Home

TURNER, Robert Stewart (Bob). Bob passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones. Loved son of Dick and Bella Turner (deceased) and deeply loved husband and best friend of Glen. Cherished father of Scott, Kim and Lisa, and father-in-law to Catherine, Ben and Fin. Dearly loved brother of Marie, brother-in-law to Dave (deceased), Brett and Farideh, and adored uncle of the Goblins. Treasured grandad to eight grandchildren; Tony, Callum, Scarlett, Monty, James, Albert, Maggie and Wilbur. We are so grateful to have had Bob in our lives. He will forever be in our hearts and we will miss him more than words can say. Heartfelt thanks to Dr West, Dr Liu, Dr Hosford and the amazing team in the AT&R ward that took such good care of Bob and our family during this time. A service for Bob will be held at the Cheval Room, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings, on Wednesday, August 28 at 1pm. Messages to the Turner family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 24, 2019
