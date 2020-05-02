|
|
|
ROBIN, Robert Turongo (Skip) 08.12.1947-06.02.2020 Ko te reo maioha tēnei ō te whānau a Robert Turongo Robin ki a koutou i tuku ngā roimata aroha ki a ia kua wheturangitia. Me pēhea hoki he kupu mā mātou, te whānau, mo tō koutou aroha, o koutou roimata maringiringi noa. Ki te whānau whānui o Ngati Kahungunu, ki a koutou huri noa i te motu i tae mai i runga i tōna reo karanga i taua wā. Tēnā rawa atu koutou katoa. Ki a koutou o te haukainga, te whānau o Kohupatiki Marae, tēnei te mihi ki a koutou. Nā tō koutou aroha ki a mātou ka ngāwari te whakahoki atu to tātou pāpā ki tōna ūkaipō, ki tōna kuia hoki. No reira ngā mihi nui ki a koutou mo tō reo maimai aroha. Ki ngā Minita o te Whakapono Mihingare, ngā Pou o te taumata korerō, ngā Kuia, ngā Ringawera, koutou katoa te tuara i pumau i te kaupapa kia tutuki pai, ka taea te kī, "Ko te amorangi ki mua, ko te hāpai ō ki muri". We the whanau of the late Robert Turongo Robin wish to thank everyone for the outpouring of love for our dad and papa over the past couple of months. Words cannot express the appreciation and gratitude we have for the many who gave of your time, hard work and love from the moment our dad slipped away. Like us, you too were in the state of shock at our sudden loss, but amidst your own grief, handled the daunting task of preparing for our dad's farewell and remembrance of his life. We are grateful for the many tributes received via phone, text, Facebook, cards, in person and from those not able to attend. We extend our sympathy and support to those whanau who also lost loved ones during the same time. It has been sad but also a privilege to share this overwhelming grief with you (Henderson and Matairangi Whānau). It is impossible to remember our dad without acknowledging the influence of his tupuna who have shaped him... church, marae and whanau. He was one who never sought the limelight. He always did so much work behind the scenes, but he left no one in any doubt as to what he expected to achieve. His humility and generosity to all. Our lasting memory of our dad and papa was being together as a whanau, celebrating the achievements of his mokopuna. We have lost a dad, a papa, a brother, a man of god, a friend. He will always be an inspiration to us his whanau, as we trust he will be to us all. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement of thanks from our whanau, Audrey, Tessa, Jenny, Jiles, Jahmayne, Dakota and Audrey-Bayley.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020