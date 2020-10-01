|
KELLS, Robert William (Bob). Of Makotuku- Takapau, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Jenny. Loved Dad and Father- in-law of Ryan, Joanne and Richard, Juanita and Cambell and Scott and Emma. Special Grandad of Peter and Jessie; Angus, Jordie and Eden. Loved Brother of Caroline, Rachel, Stephanie, Victoria, Andrew and Richard. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Hub, entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11.00am. All correspondence to the "Kells Family" c/-PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2020