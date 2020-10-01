Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert KELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William (Bob) KELLS

Add a Memory
Robert William (Bob) KELLS Notice
KELLS, Robert William (Bob). Of Makotuku- Takapau, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Jenny. Loved Dad and Father- in-law of Ryan, Joanne and Richard, Juanita and Cambell and Scott and Emma. Special Grandad of Peter and Jessie; Angus, Jordie and Eden. Loved Brother of Caroline, Rachel, Stephanie, Victoria, Andrew and Richard. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Hub, entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11.00am. All correspondence to the "Kells Family" c/-PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -