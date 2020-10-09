Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Monday, Oct. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood Chapel
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Robin Charles SUDFELDT

SUDFELDT, Robin Charles. On October 6, 2020 at his home in Bayview, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Gail, and Eunice whom both pre-deceased Robin. Loved Father and father-in-law to Andrea, Michelle and Brent. Grandad to Nick, Blair and Jacob. A service for Robin will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday October 12, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Sudfeldt family can be sent to PO Box 8424 Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2020
