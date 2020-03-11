Home

DE SIMAS, Robin Francis. Peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Duart Care, Aged 75 years. Loved son of the late Joe and Clare De Simas. Brother of the late Dawn Bennett. Uncle of Allan and Gail, the late Royden, and Pam. Cousin of Colin, Anne, and Lynn, and the rest of his extended family. Good friend of Roger Graham. A special thanks to the doctor's and nurses at Villa 6. Due to Robin's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the De Simas family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2020
