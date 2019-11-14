Home

Robin George Alexander NICOLL

NICOLL, Robin George Alexander. On November 11, 2019, peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Hospital, Christchurch, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Alex, Mary and Jason, Helen and Glenn, and Lucy and John, loved grandfather of Cate, Nicola, Alex, and Harry; Marcus, and Adam; Thomas, Sophie, and Eliza; Eva, Molly, Daniel, and Rosemary. Special thanks to the staff at Camellia Court Rest Home, Ngaio Marsh Hospital, and Dr Beth Simpson for their professional skill and care of Robin. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Robin Nicoll, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Robin will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, 1 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Monday, November 18 at 11.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2019
