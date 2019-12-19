Home

Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Waipukurau Club
Robin Leslie LAMBETH
LAMBETH, Robin Leslie. On December 14, 2019 at Hawkes Bay Hospital. Courageous and loving husband of Deirdre. Awesome Dad of Anna, Merran and Steve. Adoring grandad of Charlie, Susie and Jack. Special thanks to the exceptional staff at ICU. At Robin's request a private cremation has been held. A memorial celebration for Robin will be held at Waipukurau Club on January 5, 2020 at 2pm. Messages to:- The Lambeth Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 19, 2019
