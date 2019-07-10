Home

NICHOL, Robin. In loving memory of Robin Nichol, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and partner Tana at the age of 69. Beloved partner of Tana and her family, much loved husband to the late Mary, father to Anthony, Hamish, Mark, Campbell, Nigel and their partners. Pop to Kristi's, Dawn, Georgia, Briar and Jackson and Great Grandad to Talon, Willow, Vale and Bailey. We will be having a service for Robin at Simplicity, Hamilton at 1pm on Thursday July 11. Simplicity Bereavement Services, Hamilton
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2019
