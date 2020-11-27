|
KERSHAW-HORUA, Robyn Ngakirikiri. 11.11.1965-25.11.2020 Ka tu te ihiihi Ka tu te wanawana Tu tonu te mana. Poipoia te hauauru te maunga titohea, Te whakaruruhau te hau kainga e Ngaruahinerangi, Ngati Ruanui It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Robyn. Loved wife of Perry; treasured daughter of Syd and Anne; darling mother of Lee Te Aowhitiki and Te Orihau; Jacob-Hirini; Kaea Ngakirikiri; Nanny of Paka. Caring sister of Jenny; Sid and Shantelle; Dale and Vaughan; Supportive aunt to all her nieces and nephews; a loving niece, cousin, and firend to many. Robyn will spend the night at her home before returning to Pariroa Pa on Friday November 27. At 9 am a farewell service will take place before an 11 am departure to Taranaki. Expected time of arrival at Pariroa Pa is 4 pm. Ra Nehu - Burial Service: Sunday November 29 at 11 am, Service at Pariroa Pa - 98 Pariroa Rd, Kakaramea followed by a burial at Te Moengaroa Urupa. Whanau Contact - Jenny Kershaw, phone 021 184 1530. On behalf of the whanua, we thank you for the aroha and support during this difficult time. Takoto mai ra Mum, kia au te moe
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2020