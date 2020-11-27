Home

POWERED BY

Services
CH Barker Simplicity Funerals
725 Mt Albert Road
Royal Oak, Auckland 1023
(09) 636 6219
Burial
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn KERSHAW-HORUA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn Ngakirikiri. KERSHAW-HORUA


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robyn Ngakirikiri. KERSHAW-HORUA Notice
KERSHAW-HORUA, Robyn Ngakirikiri. 11.11.1965-25.11.2020 Ka tu te ihiihi Ka tu te wanawana Tu tonu te mana. Poipoia te hauauru te maunga titohea, Te whakaruruhau te hau kainga e Ngaruahinerangi, Ngati Ruanui It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Robyn. Loved wife of Perry; treasured daughter of Syd and Anne; darling mother of Lee Te Aowhitiki and Te Orihau; Jacob-Hirini; Kaea Ngakirikiri; Nanny of Paka. Caring sister of Jenny; Sid and Shantelle; Dale and Vaughan; Supportive aunt to all her nieces and nephews; a loving niece, cousin, and firend to many. Robyn will spend the night at her home before returning to Pariroa Pa on Friday November 27. At 9 am a farewell service will take place before an 11 am departure to Taranaki. Expected time of arrival at Pariroa Pa is 4 pm. Ra Nehu - Burial Service: Sunday November 29 at 11 am, Service at Pariroa Pa - 98 Pariroa Rd, Kakaramea followed by a burial at Te Moengaroa Urupa. Whanau Contact - Jenny Kershaw, phone 021 184 1530. On behalf of the whanua, we thank you for the aroha and support during this difficult time. Takoto mai ra Mum, kia au te moe
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -