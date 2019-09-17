Home

Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Robyn Patricia (Knight) KALE

Robyn Patricia (Knight) KALE Notice
KALE, Robyn Patricia (nee Knight). Soulmate and loved wife of Robert. Mother to Stephen and Tracey. Robyn passed away early on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019. A private family cremation will be held. Robert and Robyn invite friends and acquaintances to join them in celebrating her life at The Thirsty Whale - Harpoon Room, West Quay Ahuriri, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1:00pm. Any friends wishing to visit Robyn can do so at Tong and Peryer Funeral Directors, 509 Queen Street East, Hastings until 12:30pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Messages to the Kale family can be sent to PO Box 973, Hastings or [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 17, 2019
