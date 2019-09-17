|
KALE, Robyn Patricia (nee Knight). Soulmate and loved wife of Robert. Mother to Stephen and Tracey. Robyn passed away early on Sunday morning, September 15, 2019. A private family cremation will be held. Robert and Robyn invite friends and acquaintances to join them in celebrating her life at The Thirsty Whale - Harpoon Room, West Quay Ahuriri, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 1:00pm. Any friends wishing to visit Robyn can do so at Tong and Peryer Funeral Directors, 509 Queen Street East, Hastings until 12:30pm Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Messages to the Kale family can be sent to PO Box 973, Hastings or [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 17, 2019