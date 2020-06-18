|
|
DANN, Rodney Gordon (Rod) Peacefully, as the result of an accident, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Waikato Hospital ICU, Hamilton, aged 63 years. Much loved partner of Glenys. Loved father of Tanya, Sara and Jay. Loved step-father of Michael, Sarah, Brett and Rachel. Loved grandad of Luke and Carley, and step grandad to Fletcher, Arabella, Ryder, Emeliah, Riley, Brodie, Emily and Hendrix. A Celebration of Rod's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to Rod's family, c/- 027 445 5211 or c/- P.O.Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 18, 2020