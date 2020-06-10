|
|
WIMSETT, Rodney Harrison. Passed away peacefully on June 6 listening to soft jazz with his devoted soulmate Annette by his side. Dearly loved and treasured father of Nikki, Michael, Richard, Peter and the late Susan. Adored grandpa and great grandpa. Loved brother of Eoin and Nathlie. A happy memorial celebration of Rod's life will be held at the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, Marine Parade, Napier on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11am. All messages to the Wimsett Family, C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020