Roger Beaumont. HAYNE

Roger Beaumont. HAYNE Notice
HAYNE, Roger Beaumont. 17.01.39-25.08.19 Dearly loved husband of Jenny (nee Curley) for 60 years. Loved father and father-in- law of Phillip and Debbie (Australia), Robyn and Dave Bedford, Chris and Lorraine. Adored grandad of eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Suffered for a long time finally at rest. Passed away peacefully at Hastings Hospital surrounded by family. Private family cremation as requested by Roger. Will be sadly missed and never forgotten. Special thanks to staff at A1 Medical, Hastings Hospital for their care of Roger. SERENITY FUNERALS
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 27, 2019
