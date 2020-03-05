Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925

Roger George WYLIE


1929 - 2020
Roger George WYLIE Notice
WYLIE, Roger George. 12.08.1929 - 01.03.2020 90 years young. Loved husband and friend of the late Betty, reunited now after 23 years. Loved father of Rodney, Caroline, Grenville, Dianne, Neil and their partners. Cherished Grandad of the late Sean, Duane, Brett, Rachele, Kylee, Michael, Steven, Milton, Blake, Eaton, the late Dalton, Peyton, Karsyn, Liz, Rob, Jessica, Danielle and Joshua.Great grandad of 14. Big thanks to the staff at Bardowie Resthome, Princess Alexandra Hospital Wing, Wards AAU and A1 at Hawkes Bay Hospital and Beth Shan Funeral Directors. for the compassion and support over the past five years of dad's care and growing frailty. A graveside Service has been held
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 5, 2020
