SCHOFIELD, Roger Gordon. (The Clock Peddler) Passed away peacefully at Glengarry Lifecare on Saturday, October 26, 2019, after a brave fought battle. Dearly loved husband of Christine for 43 years. Proud dad of Gordon and Nedra Schofield (Blenheim), Kylie and Glenn Chapman (Frasertown). Loved grandad and pop of his five grandsons, Clark, Benjamin, Matthew, Daniel, and Nathan. A funeral service for Roger will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Methodist Church, Queen Street, Wairoa on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. All messages C/o Pickering Funeral Services Wairoa, 62 Marine Parade, Wairoa 4108. "Time to go home Roger" "There is a time for every purpose under heaven" Ecclesiastes 3 Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2019