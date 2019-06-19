Home

Roger James NOONAN

NOONAN, Roger James. On Sunday, June 16 2019 in Brisbane, aged 78. Dearly beloved husband of Judy; loved dad to Brooke, Odette and Caroline; cherished step-dad to Michael, Antony and Adele; dear father-in- law to Maggie, Phil, Nicki, Michelle and Simon. Adored grandad to seven grandchildren, brother to Gavin, Warwick (deceased) and Elynor Nees (deceased). Rog will be deeply missed by all. Condolences can be sent via PO Box 175, Grange, Qld 4051 or to [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 19, 2019
