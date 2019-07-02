Home

SIMPSON, Roger Keith. On June 25, 2019 it was with great sadness the passing of Rog at Wairoa Hospital, after a short battle with cancer. Dearly loved brother and brother- in-law of Rae and Bill, Marlene and Tommo, Robin and Brian. Much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews Rog served in the police force at Gisborne, Wairoa and Napier. Special memories live on in all of us, R.I.P. A private cremation was held in Gisborne. Messages to Owen Family, 54 Trigg Crescent, Taradale.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2019
