Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
More Obituaries for Roger PHARAZYN
Roger Martin PHARAZYN

Roger Martin PHARAZYN Notice
PHARAZYN, Roger Martin. Suddenly, but peacefully at home on Sunday, August 11, 2019, aged 63 years. Loving son of the late Martin and Mary. Roger will be missed by his family, Maddy, Su Yen, Emily and Rhys, Charlie, Peggy and Julian, Thomas and Ashley. Loved brother of Rozel, James, Conrad, Marguerite, Peter and Amanda. 'Capo' to his grandchildren, Mary Lou, Cass, Charles and Everett. Missed also by his extended family, Maddy's tamariki and mokopuna. Roger will be at the family home where his service will be held at 71 Breadalbane Avenue, Havelock North, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11am. Private cremation to follow. Messages to the Pharazyn Family, C/O 71 Breadalbane Avenue, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 14, 2019
