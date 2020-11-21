Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Roger Vian LATIMER

Roger Vian LATIMER Notice
LATIMER, Roger Vian. On November 19, 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved brother of Judy Astwick. Brother-in- law of Vivienne Wilson and Brent Ferguson, and Lyn and Alan Robertson. Cherished by his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Latimer Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020
