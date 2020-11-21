|
|
LATIMER, Roger Vian. On November 19, 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of Pam. Loved brother of Judy Astwick. Brother-in- law of Vivienne Wilson and Brent Ferguson, and Lyn and Alan Robertson. Cherished by his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Latimer Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020