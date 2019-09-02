Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Roland (Bill) WILSON

WILSON, Roland (Bill). Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on August 31 surrounded by family, in his 79th year. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Anne for 54 years. Loved and respected father and father-in- law of Darrell and Joanne, and Sandra and Miles. A proud and much loved Grandad of Daniel, Luke, Cassidy and Hannah. Precious great-grandad of Sacoiya. Loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Dr Andy Edwards and the staff of B2 ward at HBRH for their care. A service for Bill will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, September 3 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Wilson Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 2, 2019
