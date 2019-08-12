|
WHITE, Ronald (Ron). 09.08.1930 - 08.08.2019 Peacefully passed away at Duart Rest Home on the eve of his 89th birthday. Loved husband of 66 years of Pamela Mary White. Loved father of Marilyn, Mark, the late Nigel, Rosemary, Grant, Jan and their partners. Grandfather of 14 grandchildren, and great grandfather to 10. As per Ron's wishes a private cremation and family gathering has taken place. To live on in the hearts of those you love is not to die Thanking all Duart Staff for your loving care to Ron. Thankyou to Gentle Touch Funeral Services. Messages to Marilyn White, 419 Montgomery Street, Raureka, Hastings.
