LEE, Ronald Charles (Ron). K36096, Lieutenant, BEM, RTR/RNZAC Peacefully on August 11, 2019, at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison, for almost 65 years. Much loved father of Alan and Doreen, Annette Shaw and Neil, and the late Craig Shaw. Much loved grandfather of Kerry, Jason, Greg and Chris. We would like to thank the staff of Taradale Masonic Rest Home, for their care and support. A farewell for Ron will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lee Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 13, 2019