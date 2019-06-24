|
WATTS, Ronald Edgar Stephen (Ron). Passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June. Loved father and father in law to Garry and Lenora, Sarah and Fred, Matt and Catherine. Loved Pop to his grandchildren, Stacy and Shar, Delphina and Ryan, Gareth and Tina, Emma and David, and Liam and his 8 great grandchildren. Loved brother to Barbara and brother in law to Joyce and their families back in England. A service for Ron will be held at the Chapel of Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Thursday, June 27 at 1.30 pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 24, 2019