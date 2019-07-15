|
PAYNE, Ronald James, (Ron). On Saturday, July 13 2019 peacefully at Dannevirke Community Hospital. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved brother of the late Margaret; Loved son of the late Edith and Bill Payne. Loved cousin to Alan and Colleen Paterson, Avis Ferguson, Lynda Watson and their families. A heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Dannevirke Community Hospital for their wonderful care of Ron throughout the time of his recent illness. Messages to the family C/- Tararua Funerals. A service for Ron will be held in the Chapel of Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Wednesday July 17 at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Mangatera Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2019