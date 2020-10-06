Home

Ronald Thomas (Ron) LONGLEY

Ronald Thomas (Ron) LONGLEY Notice
LONGLEY, Ronald Thomas (Ron). On Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Waiapu House, Havelock North, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Anne. Loved father of Gillian, Elizabeth, Richard and Edward. Loved father-in-law of Mandy. Loved Poppa of Kellie and James, Taran and Kelly, Jared and Shakira, Rhiannon, Jorja, Savannah and Connor, Kayla and Marcus and Jade. Great poppa of Piper, Grace, Rubin and Laine. A special thanks to the staff and team at Waiapu House for all their ongoing care and support. A farewell service for Ron will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. Messages can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 6, 2020
