Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Crestwood Chapel
615 Heretaunga St East
Hastings
LONGLEY, Ronald Thomas (Ron). On Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Waiapu House, Havelock North, aged 87 years. Loved son of the late Ernie and Bid Longley. Loved brother of Monica, Noel (deceased), Terry, June, Brian and brother-in-law of Noeleen. A farewell service for Ron will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Havelock North Cemetery. Messages can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020
